the veteran goalkeeper William Ochoa revealed in an interview with Carlos Hermosillo the details why the MLS LA Galaxy striker, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, has not been called up to the Mexican National Team.

Guillermo Ochoa assured that Gerardp Martino has been calling the best to complete the calls for the Tricolor, and those who have been contributing on and off the field, not only in sports.

Hence it is one of the elements of why the MLS striker has not been called in Gerardo Martino’s calls. Another of the players who is a benchmark in the national team is Andrés Guardado, who said that the problem with Yon de Luisa has been the main reason why he has not been called up.

In the case of Guillermo Ochoa, it is known that he had a disagreement with the MLS forward after a call in the Tricolorbut a few months ago things have been fixed for the better, since they are interacting on social networks.

Much has been blamed on Guillermo Ochoa for being one of the main culprits of Javier Hernández’s veto in the Mexican National Team, although the goalkeeper himself denies it, this problem in the national team is an open secret.

According to a source, the problem between the two players in the Tricolor was due to the economic prizes of the 2018 World Cup. They assure that two groups were created in the Mexican National Team where the “Chicharito” was the one that was most affected.