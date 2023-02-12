Guillermo Almada congratulated Diego Cocca on his new appointment as technical director of the Mexican National Team and assures that for him, the Tricolor chapter is already closed and he only thinks of contributing his bit.

“Thank the committee of owners who listened to our proposal, to [Rodrigo] Ares de Parga, to [Jaime] Ordiales, congratulate Diego Cocca, thank everyone who thought he could be in the Mexican National Team,” he commented. Guillermo AlmadaPachuca coach, after drawing 1-1 against Chivas.

Almada was one of the candidates to take the position of coach of the national team, he himself assured that he had the call of Ares de Parga and Ordiales.

“I had a call from Ares of Parga and Ordiales, which I appreciate, it’s a closed chapter, all the support I can give to the National Team. The support to the Owners Committee and to all of the Mexican National Team,” added Almada.

In the end, the Owners Committee, made up of representatives from América, Chivas, Santos, Xolos and Necaxa, chose Diego Cocca, despite the fact that Almada seemed to be the best option of all the candidates.

“I appreciate the support of the people, these are things that happen in football. We are happy where we are and we will surely continue working with the same passion,” he mentioned.