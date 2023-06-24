Houston, Texas.- The Mexican Soccer Team debuts in gold Cup this weekend against his similar Honduras in it nrg stadium. Jaime Lozano took the interim position after the dismissal of the Argentinian, Diego Coccafor the stormy defeat against the USA in League of Nations 3-0.

In that match, the frustration spread to the mexican players, Cesar Montes and gerardo artegadawho see their participation in the group stage of the tournament collapse by imposing the concacaf a sanction of three games to the first and two to the second.

“After due consideration of the evidence gathered during its investigation and on the basis of the Regulation of the CNL and the FIFA Disciplinary Codehe Committee has imposed three-party suspensions on Cesar Montes and two parties to gerardo arteaga“he says in his statement.

For its part, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), which also received an undisclosed fine for the North American Confederation, Central America and of the Caribbeanlaunched a bulletin to report that it is about appealing the punishment of his two football players to count on them in this first round.

“After being notified by concacafthe Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) an appeals process has begun,” reported the femexfut this Friday.

for now Cesar Montes and gerardo arteaga will miss the activity within Group A, in which Mexico will face Honduras next Sunday June 25, to Haiti Thursday the 29th already Qatar on Sunday, July 2, seeking to forget what happened in League of Nations.