Mexico.- A little over a month has passed since the Mexican National Team named Diego Cocca as its new Technical Director and since then the strategist has begun his scouting work to find new players, this weekend he was seen once again at the Aztec stadium to witness the Cruz Azul vs Pumas, but it has happened that in one of the stadiums where there have been other striking matches, he has not shown up.

Since he arrived at the Tri seat, Cocca has taken the turn to visit the Estadio Universitario de Tigres and it is that since his departure from the Monterrey team he has spoken little about them and apparently he wants to have the least contact to avoid any claim and it is that when he left he did not do it in the best way.

The fans of Tigres, even from the first game they played without the Argentine on the bench, reminded him in an ugly way, so it is understandable that he prefers to avoid a clash with his presence in the stadium. This same Saturday while he was in the City of

Mexico from Nuevo León the game was played tigers vs America another high caliber duel of which he was not present.

But it seems that Diego Cocca’s visit to the Volcano will have to wait since this weekend he will most likely not travel to Nuevo León to be present at the Clásico Regio and will stay in Jalisco to attend the Clásico Nacional that will be played on the same day. , in addition to the fact that the duel in the north will be in the Volcano.

We recommend you read

Until now it is unknown when he will visit his old home, but it is expected that it will be when things are calmer and that the fans of Tigres have put their annoyance behind a bit after he left them abandoned at the beginning of the season of the MX League and now they are suffering.