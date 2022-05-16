From May 29 to June 12, the Maurice Revello Tournament, formerly known as Toulon Hopes, will be held. The Mexican National Team U21 will be one of the 12 participating teams and among the players summoned is the midfielder Eugenio Pizzuto.

Although the Mexican Soccer Federation has not officially released the squad list, Braga, the team in which Pizzuto plays, reported the midfielder’s call. “Eugenio Pizzuto was called up to represent the Mexican U-21 in the Maurice Revello International Tournament,” the club posted on social media.

With this, it will be the return of the canterano of Pachuca to the Mexican National Team after almost three years. The last time that Pizzuto visited the Tri shirt with any of his categories was in the U17 World Cup in 2019 and their last game was a 2-1 loss against Brazil.

In that tournament, the midfielder was captain and even received the Bronze Ball, as the third best player in the tournament. However, the fibula fracture and ankle dislocation that he suffered in his debut with the Tuzos on January 26, 2020 kept him from the courts for a long time.

In mid-2020, he finished his contract with Pachuca and emigrated to Lille from France, where he never made his debut although he was a substitute in some games. At the beginning of this year the team terminated his contract and the Mexican signed with the panty Bteam in which he currently plays.

As for the Mexican National Team, in the Maurice Revello Tournament is located in Group B and will debut on May 30 against Ghana. Later, on June 2, they will face Venezuela and will close the group stage against Indonesia on the 5th of the same month.