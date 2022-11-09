Mexico.- In the last hours the environment of the Mexican team has become a bit surprising after Gerardo Martino’s statements on the matter of taking 4 forwards, as he assures that more than 3 is an excess, so the “planing” would be Santiago Gimenez And although he did not say it with those words, he did hint that he is the one with the fewest opportunities to be among the 26.

At a press conference the Tata Martino He explained that he is still looking for the eleven that he will present in his debut against Poland, but he is also looking for those who will complete the 26 on the list. The controversy arose when he tried to minimize what Santiago Giménez had done in the Netherlands, assuring that although he has many goals, that is not valid if he does not play much, putting above what Jiménez did in El Tri, the good moment of Henry Martin and with the trajectory of Funes Mori Although he said little about him.

These statements caused disagreement in social networks as well as in panelists of sports programs, one of those who expressed it and all of them strongly agreed were those of ESPN who in their broadcast of Futbol Picante made it clear that Gerardo Martino has lost his way and they called him, “incongruous” with his statements when it comes to Giménez but in line when they are for others.

Paco Gabriel deAnda was one of those who made it clear that Martino has not respected his past statements, “I find it incongruous, with something that he had not heard in his entire administration, we may like it or not but he had always been consistent, but I don’t see it that way with this statement. To say, yes, he is the scoring leader but he hardly has any minutes, but how? He is the scorer and you have it to score goals, “said the analyst.

Ricardo Puig also sentenced Martino to the fact that he did less with his words everything that Santiago Giménez has done in recent months. Same case pointed out by Jorge Pietrasanta who pointed out that the minutes that Giménez has played have been just over 900, he has played in two leagues, both in Liga MX where he became the leader in goalscoring, then he reached the Eredivisie where he scored and he has done even better in the Europa League.

We recommend you read

Like them, many others from ESPN such as David Faitelson sentenced the Argentine coach that not taking Santiago Giménez would be a mistake or a total injustice. Thus, many fans have spoken out in the same situation, supporting analysts that it is something that was won more than others that apparently will be on the final list.