Dallas, Texas.- Edson Alvarez concentrates with the Mexican Soccer Team on this FIFA Date with a view to the semifinal match against the Panama National Team in the Concacaf Nations League.

Before jumping onto the AT&T Stadium field, the Mexican soccer player spoke with José 'Burro' Van Rankin to talk about that situation that denied his arrival at Chelsea FC, one of the top teams in world soccer.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The midfielder revealed that he was an hour away from meeting with people from Chelsea FC to be close to playing in the Premier League, however his former team, Ajax, intervened in his plans at the last minute.

«Actually in year three I had to go to Chelsea FC, the plane was waiting for me at the airport, I was an hour away from getting on the plane and going to sign for Chelsea FC and Ajax said: “You're not leaving”, did you? what are you doing? The truth was very frustrating, it was very difficult for me,” he revealed on Caliente TV.

Edson Álvarez went through a similar case when he was looking to reinforce Borussia Dortmund. Ajax did not budge on the Mexican's price, which would amount to 45MDE, so the German club withdrew from the bid to hire Edson Álvarez.

Currently, the former Club América player has the joy of playing in the English League, the Premier League, with West Ham United. Edson Álvarez is one of his strongholds and allows him to continue in the call for the Mexican National Team led by Jaime Lozano.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.