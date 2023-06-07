Mazatlan.- Diego Cocca spoke at a press conference prior to the match between Mexico and Guatemala, and touched on several interesting points about the group that will seek to win a place and what it wants in the remainder of its process.

Cocca commented that he seeks that regardless of the players that are part of the call, they seek that the

“We continue to send the usual message, play in the same way. It is always a very important opportunity, we want to continue transmitting what we are looking for, even if it is friendly or not.

We have to have the sensitivity to know who is at the best moment”.

Diego pointed out that he will try to see as many players as possible, they will be part of the following competitions, he also thought that it is a good opportunity to be in Mazatlán and meet other fans.

“The idea is that they play obviously. Each player comes from a different moment, there are players who come from competition, there are others who rested and had preseason, and there are others who were on vacation.

Coming to the national team has to be a prize and each player has to earn the minutes they get.

Every game the players have the opportunity to show themselves, we are happy to be here in Mazatlán, which is a place where the national team had not been”

Coca said he has no pressure on whether his position is at risk due to the results this summer.

“I don’t feel pressured, I’m trying to generate internal competitiveness and generate links, this coming Nations League is a good opportunity to live and work with the player.

We want these two titles to be won, but I’m aiming for the World Cup, we want a team with filming with many international matches and reach a World Cup at home,” he said.

Regarding the generational change, the coach said that it will take place little by little and he seeks to reach the World Cup with a base and with the players at their best.

“I understand the anger with people, there will be players who are not going to arrive at the right age or at a very fair age, but this is a process and I have to get to the World Cup in a way, at the right point and at the right time so that give the team the best”