Mexico.- The Argentine Diego Coccacoach of the Mexican teamassured this Sunday that he felt calm with his team, despite the 2-2 draw at the Azteca stadium against Jamaica, in the Concacaf Nations League.

“In the second half we beat them, that gives me peace of mind knowing that we are on the right track. The forms, what the team showed, the personality, shows me that this is the way. They felt identified and I liked the idea, we tried everywhere and the team kept up the intensity, ”he said.

The Mexican National Team, fifteenth in the FIFA ranking, were forced to go from less to more against Jamaica, which took the lead twice in a match in which those led by Cocca could not establish superiority in midfield and had difficulties against the best aerial game of the Caribbean.

Diego Cocca directing the Mexican National Team against Jamaica/Jam Media

Jamaica, number 64 in the world, took the lead with a goal from Bobby Reid, Mexico tied with a forehand from Orbelín Pineda, but an own goal from Édson Álvarez put the Jamaicans back in front. Given the good defense of the rival, Mexico he needed a penalty to tie with a goal from Hirving Lozano in the stoppage time of the first half.

Despite not being able to win in his field, cocca He reiterated his satisfaction. “I am happy with the unity of the group, with what was done on the field, the number of situations created. We have to keep improving, but I am with the players and they will show the people that there is hunger”, added the strategist.

The Mexican team qualified for the semifinal of the Concacaf Nations Leaguebut the fans were dissatisfied with the performance this Sunday, which came after a 0-2 victory against Suriman, 139 in the world ranking, who dominated the Mexicans in the first half on Thursday before being defeated in the second.

We recommend you read

“I see a lot of room to improve, we are not at the level we want; We are going down that path, we are convinced that it is down that path,” he accepted. coccawho asked the fans for support, convinced to turn around the poor performance of his team.

Diego Cocca took the reins of the Mexican team, after the failure at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, in which El Tri was eliminated in the group stage after qualifying for the round of 16 in the previous seven World Cups. The strategist’s mission is to make Mexico grow, with the idea that the team will be the protagonist in the 2026 World Cup.