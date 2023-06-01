Diego Cocca has released the squad list that it will use for the activity of the Mexican National Team from the friendly matches, the Nations League and the gold Cup where the Tri needs to show that it has returned to compete for the big international tournaments.

Through social networks, the Mexican National Team announced a list of 33 players that will be used for each of the tournaments and pending games that the Mexican team has. It should be noted that for this opportunity the former coach of Tigres and Atlas left out

many elements that in past calls or processes would be immovable.

Likewise, some controversy was generated by the non-call of any Chivas player who recently played the final of the MX Leaguewhich has raised great discontent from the rojiblancos fans.

Announcement

goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Ángel Malagón, Antonio Rodríguez

Defenses: Kevin Álvarez, Omar Campos, Luis Romo, Julián Araujo, Víctor Guzmán, Jorge Sánchez, Néstor Araujo, César Montes, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Gerardo Arteaga, Israel Reyes and Johan Vásquez

Media: Edson Álvarez, Luis Chávez, Diego Lainez, Roberto Alvarado, Sebastián Córdova, Orbelín Pineda, Alan Cervantes; Jesus Gallardo and Carlos Rodriguez.

Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Oziel Herrera, Erick Sánchez, Roberto de la Rosa, Raúl Jiménez, Alexis Vega, Santiago Giménez and Henry Martín.

The players will report to the Mexican National Team in the following days to begin training and travel to Mazatlán for their first friendly against Guatemalathen they will face Cameroon.