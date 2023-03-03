It has already been disclosed First call of Diego Cocca for the Mexican National Team, a little more than 20 days after he was appointed as the new technical director of the Tricolor, leaving some surprises due to the call of certain players, and the absence of others.

One of those who was not required on the first list of the Argentine coach was the midfielder of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzmanwho is going through a great football moment, and Cocca has been questioned about it, and gave the following answer.

“It’s being watched. Maybe, sometimes, it is a matter of position, of analyzing the moment, of analyzing the rival. We think that in this case Pocho in Pachuca played in a position (playing midfielder) that now in Chivas he is doing it in a different way (interior), in which there are other players that, at the moment, I like more. And it goes through moments, it goes through evolution. He is one of the players who is being followed, watched. Part of my will is to be able to talk to him, to explain to him what I need him to do to be able to see him in the best possible way. And to the extent that he is able to do it, he will surely have the possibility of being summoned”, commented Cocca, according to the site somosinvictos.com.

deserved it

In terms of numbers and performance on the field, without a doubt Víctor Guzmán had the conditions to be called by Diego Cocca, being a key player in the midfield of Veljko Paunović’s system in Chivas, in addition to adding 4 annotations and 2 passes for goal

Víctor Guzmán was not required by Diego Cocca in his first list. Photo: Jam Media

“They are decisions, and they are tastes. I want to meet them. This is not final. The 34 who do not feel untouchable and those who did not call them do not feel that they will never be called. I am going to meet them, I am going to make decisions, I am going to have feedback on what I need each player to have to be selected, to belong to the Mexican National Team. This is very dynamic, football is very changeableCocca added.

The Mexican National Team debuts in the Concacaf Nations League on March 23 against Suriname in Paramaribo, to then receive Jamaica on the 26th at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City for their second match of the tournament.