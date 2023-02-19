Just over a week after being appointed as the new coach of the Mexican teamThe Argentinian Diego Cocca, has shown a great commitment in the first days in charge of the Tri, because unlike his predecessor Gerardo Martino, the two-time champion coach with Atlas has been in charge of being present in the stadiums of the MX League.

The coach of the Mexican National Team, Diego Cocca and Rodrigo Ares de Parga, executive director of the National Teams, continue with their visits to the Liga MX stadiums.

This Saturday, the Argentine strategist and the director of the FMF arrived at the Olímpico Universitario stadium to witness the duel between Pumas and Chivas, corresponding to Matchday 8 of the Clausura 2023.

Diego Cocca at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium watching the Puebla vs. Cruz Azul/EFE

Cocca, accompanied by his assistant Marcelo Goux, quickly entered the building while Ares of Parga, former president of the Pumas, stopped to make some statements. The Femexfut director said to himself “I am happy to return home, I always return to CU happy. This is my house, ”he assured.

Likewise, he said he was happy with this mini tour that he has undertaken together with the Argentine Diego Coccathe new technical director of the Mexican team. “We are very happy. We have had the support of the clubs… Diego (Cocca) likes the Mexican player very much, ”he declared upon his arrival at Ciudad Universitaria, Ares de Parga.

After his appointment, the duo of the fmf He has visited buildings such as the Azteca Stadium, the Akron, on Friday they were at the Cuauhtémoc and this Saturday they did the same at the Olímpico Universitario. Gerardo Martino, Mexico’s former coach, was heavily criticized during his management for not attending the Liga MX stadiums to watch the matches, a situation that Cocca did in the early days.

We recommend you read

Diego Coccatwo-time champion coach with Atlas, will have his first tests at the helm of the Mexican team on the FIFA Date in March, where they will face Suriname on the 23rd and Jamaica on the 26th, in matches in the Concacaf Nations League, for which they are already working on what will be their first call-up.