The hiring of the Argentine Diego Cocca As the new technical director of the Mexican Soccer Team, opinions have been divided, with some analysts agreeing with his arrival on the bench, while others do not see him as the best option.

so that the Mexican Soccer Federation will make the decision to choose Cocca, they looked for a high-profile strategist, who knew Mexican soccer, and who had titles in it, with Cocca complying with said demands.

In 2020 he was signed by the rojinegros del Atlaswhere in his third tournament with the club, he made them champions, managing to break the team’s 70-year drought, the longest in history, and then achieving the two-time championship a few months later, making history as the third team to achieve that feat in short tournaments.

man of challenges

In an interview with Azteca Deportes journalist David Medrano, the new coach of the threewas questioned about the decision to accept the project of the Mexican National Team, with Cocca assuring it was because he is a man of challenges.

“I like challenges, important challenges, and this is an important challenge, and I repeat the same thing, I was in a privileged place, and I feel that this is also a privileged place, and I am a dreamer, I dream of a National Team in the one that everyone feels that they are a part, in a Country that I love very much and has given me a lot, so I am very happy. I understand all this (the pressure), and I am very aware that you have to take step by step, make good decisions to be able to reach a World Cup in the best way, it’s like the league, it’s the most important thing, the most important thing is the World Cup, we are going to go step by step to reach the World Cup as we all want”, were the words of Cocca.

The Argentine was in charge of the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, but left office to take up the challenge of becoming the successor of his compatriot Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, as coach of the Mexican National Team.