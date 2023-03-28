In the party of the Concacaf Nations League of the Mexican team against Jamaica in it Aztec stadiumheThe fans showed their discontent with loud boos, which triggered a series of controversies. Footballers issued controversial statements and commentators engaged in heated arguments.

In Twittercontroversy broke out between David Faitelson and Mauricio Ymaywho debated whether or not the booing was justified, especially towards specific players like Guillermo Ochoa. Ymay was the first to light the fuse, criticizing the booing of the Mexican fans at the Tricolorcomparing this with other hobbies in the world.

Mauricio Ymay wrote in Twitter: “The Mexican fan is particular. He pays a ticket to go boo. I can’t imagine the Argentine fan booing his team in the Monumental. Or the Spanish fan booing the fury in Madrid. It’s hard to understand these fans.”

In response to this, david faitelson pointed out that the fan has every right to demandand finished by saying that Mexican soccer is a shame. “The fan has every right to boo. Argentina and Spain they have been world champions and powerhouses of the game. Our football has been a shame. The best thing that Mexican soccer has is the fan who doesn’t stop following him, failure after failure,” he said on Twitter.