Los Angeles, California.- One of the players that the national fans demanded prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup was Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, a member of the LA Galaxy who was at a transcendental moment in the MLS (Major League Soccer for its acronym in English) and placed it as one of the novelties to help in the attack of the Mexican National Team.

However, the former coach, Gerardo Martino, never turned to see the maximum network breaker that the Aztec team has and was satisfied with calling Raúl Jiménez, Henry Martín and Rogelio Funes Mori until signing one of the worst records in terms of goals scored in a World Cup. .

Months after the failure, our protagonist appears to tell his version of what has kept him away from the Mexican National Team since 2019 in a current interview with the sports network Fox Sports. He clarified that an error relegated him from all calls.

“These two years I knew that it was a price to pay for the mistake, but also for a decision that I made, for a partner, me, and that’s how it was going to be,” Javier Hernández mentioned before saying that he preferred to be away from the Tri not to see their children after going through difficult times.

“If people doubted that there was a lack of interest from me to go to the National Team, it was a lie, but there was also a bit of truth, if I had been tending to the National Team, at those moments I don’t see my children. I don’t see them all a year, I wasn’t going to do that”, assured ‘Chicharito’.

On the other hand, he accepts that there were mistakes on both sides and that it cost him to suffer the veto of the Mexican National Team, he even stated that others have done worse things and he has not put a heavy hand as unfortunately he had to.

“Of course I’m wrong. If I am the first to make a mistake and I can tell you I was wrong, everyone! That was the problem. How expensive it was charged, now they did charge me a hundred dollars, when it should have been 20, and why me? When there have been others who have made even pores and they charge five, it will be for something ».