The preparation match of the Mexican National Team against Cameroon it did not start completely well and the fact is that the Mexican team suffered the loss of Carlos Acevedo from the arc, minutes before starting the duel, this because he suffered from an injury.

Through social networks, the Mexican National Team reported that the Santos Laguna goalkeeper would leave his place to Luis Angel Malagon. “Due to a problem during the warm-up, the headline for tonight will be Luis Ángel Malagón,” the publication reads.

So far, El Tri has not revealed the seriousness of Carlos Acevedo’s injury, it is expected that it will be during the weekend when it will be evaluated whether or not he will be able to continue in the call for the summer competitions of the Mexican team.

Acevedo is considered the second goalkeeper in the process of Diego Cocathe first place will go to Guillermo Ochoa, in third place at the moment is Luis Ángel Malagón who has won the way to Antonio Rodríguez who will be cut from this call as long as Carlos Acevedo recovers, otherwise he will be chosen to be the third archer.