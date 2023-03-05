It’s been a couple of days Diego Coca unveiled his First call for the Mexican National Team, leaving many dissatisfied with his list of players chosen to represent the national team.

One of the biggest critics has been the ESPN journalist Alvaro Moraleswho in a live program took the list of elements selected by Cocca, and broke it, ensuring that it will be more of the same as with the coaches of the past.

This not being enough, Morales, who has been known for issuing harsh and controversial comments, has returned to the charge against the Argentine coach of El Tri, assuring that suffers from his mental faculties.

The reason

In the ESPN Deportes Sportscenter program with Kary Correa, Álvaro Morales assured that Diego Cocca has started on the wrong foot for having called certain players who should not have appeared for his consideration, in addition to the fact that it was recently learned that Cocca spoke with Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinoalso Argentine, and who is the previous technical director of the Mexican National Team.

“Excuse me for saying so, if you consult with Tata Martino, I don’t know if you are well of your mental faculties”, commented Morales, causing a stir on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that it was precisely under Martino’s orders that the Aztec National Team failed to get past the Group Phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, remaining in debt, and being one of the worst exhibitions of recent years for the Tri in said fair.

At the moment there is nothing left but to wait for the approach that Diego Cocca will have with the National team, and see what his starting 11 will be with which he faces the first challenge of the year, which will be the Concacaf Nations League, which will start against Suriname on March 23 in Paramaribo, and on March 26 against Jamaica in the Aztec stadium in Mexico City.