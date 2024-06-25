Los Angeles California.- Ernesto Alexis Vega Rojasfacing the match of the Mexican Soccer Team against its similar team Venezuela in America Cupbroke the silence regarding the topic of his indiscipline when he was a player Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

In an interview with TV Azteca, the now forward of the Red Devils of Toluca FCconfessed that this issue haunts him to this day and to forget those bad moments the only thing he needs is to respond on the field.

«Of what happened to me in Chivas They keep asking me and it’s something I stay with because if I speak I’m sure it would be an even bigger problem,” he said.

«They don’t tell any lies, we all know what I’ve been through, what I’ve experienced, I earned those labels, I threw my shit around, that’s the reality. “I know the quality of person I am, the great player I am and I have to show it on the field,” he added. Alexis Vega.

In that same vein, Ernesto Vega He revealed that his intention was to continue in Chivas, so much so that he was willing to reduce his salary.

However the mexican player It didn’t fit into the plans coach, Fernando Gagoin the last tournament Closing 2024, hence Guadalajara accepted the offer of Toluca FC to confirm his departure from the club.

“I arrived at Toluca and I focused a lot on what we talked about. I think that in Chivas I had a time of rebellion in which I didn’t work for myself, and I think that later it took its toll on me,” he said.

«My idea was to stay in the Guadalajara. At the time, when they renewed my contract, I asked for a raise because they told me that he was the best player in the team. Liga MX and I asked them to pay me as such.

“I was willing to lower part of my salary, I couldn’t reach an agreement and the decision was for me to leave,” he concluded. Alexis Vegawho expects to receive minutes with the The Mexican Futbol selection on Wednesday against Venezuela in America Cup.

