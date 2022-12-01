On Wednesday, Mexico won 2-1 against Saudi Arabia, but the team had to leave the World Cup due to a goal difference that was too low. Photo Luca Bruno/AP

Martino has been national coach of the Mexican team since 2019. Previously he was the coach of the national teams of Argentina and Paraguay.

“My contract has expired with the final whistle. That’s all there is to be done,” said the 60-year-old Argentinian after the match. International news agencies write that the national coach takes full responsibility for the “disappointment”.

Gerardo Martino resigns as national coach of the Mexican soccer team. Although Mexico won 2-1 against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, this was not enough to reach the round of 16. Due to a goal difference that was too low, the team finished just behind Poland in group C. It is the first time in eight World Cups that Mexico has not qualified for the knockout phase of the tournament.

This Thursday is the twelfth matchday of the World Cup in Qatar and four games are scheduled. Today the teams from groups E and F, who last played football on Sunday, play. Spain kept their lead in Group E with Costa Rica’s win over Japan, and Croatia took the lead in Group F from Morocco with a win over Canada. That country beat Belgium on Sunday.

The first two games of the day start at 4 p.m. Croatia then plays against Belgium and Canada against Morocco. There are two more games at 8 p.m. Japan will then play against Spain while Costa Rica will face Germany.

The Belgians, who are still struggling, must beat Croatia to be sure of the eighth finals. Only if Morocco loses heavily, Belgium still has a chance of reaching the eighth finals with a draw against Croatia. Croatia needs a draw for a place in the last sixteen. In the other game, Morocco needs one point against Canada, which has already been eliminated, to continue.

Germany has only taken one point after two rounds and must win to have a chance at the eighth final. In addition, the Germans must hope that Spain wins against Japan. Spain is almost certain of the last sixteen due to an excellent goal difference. For Japan and Costa Rica there are chances for the next round both with a win and a draw.

