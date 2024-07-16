Throughout this Tuesday, the presence of the Mexican monsoon in northwestern Mexico will maintain the forecast of showers and strong winds in Baja Californiaaccording to climate information from With water.

The agency, through the National Meteorological Service (SMN), detailed that the morning weather will be temperate, cool in the mountainous areas and with fog banks on the west coast, while the sky will be partly cloudy.

In the afternoon, there will be a cloudy sky with intervals of showers accompanied by electrical discharges in some parts of the state, while in others there will be a extremely hot weather with temperatures tentatively exceeding 40 °C. Likewise, northwesterly winds will blow at a speed between 15 and 25 km/h, with maximum gusts between 40 and 60 km/h.

Meteored weather forecast for the most important cities in Baja California

In Tijuana The sky will be mostly clear, with cloudiness during the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 17°C and 24°C, with the maximum around 2:00 p.m. The wind will blow moderately from the west, reaching gusts of up to 38 km/h in the afternoon.

Mexicali You will see clear skies in the morning, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures will fluctuate between 31°C and 45°C, with the maximum around 16:00. The southeast wind will be moderate, with gusts of up to 35 km/h in the afternoon.

In Cove, Mostly cloudy skies are expected. Temperatures will range between 16°C and 24°C, reaching a maximum at 2:00 p.m. Moderate westerly winds will bring gusts of up to 33 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecate will experience clear skies, with temperatures ranging from 18°C ​​to 31°C. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 2:00 p.m., and the west wind will blow with gusts of up to 39 km/h in the afternoon.

The Rumorous One The skies will be clear, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures will be between 22°C and 34°C, with a maximum around 3:00 p.m. The westerly wind will reach gusts of up to 44 km/h in the afternoon.

Rosarito clear skies during the day, with cloudiness in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 20°C, with a high around 12:00. The northwest wind will bring gusts of up to 31 km/h in the afternoon.

Saint Quentin The sky will be overcast at dawn, clearing up during the day and becoming partly cloudy again at night. Temperatures will vary between 18°C ​​and 24°C, and the northwest wind will reach speeds of between 22 and 44 km/h.

San Felipe There will be clear skies, with temperatures ranging between 30°C and 36°C. The southeast wind will blow with gusts of up to 38 km/h.

This Tuesday, Baja California is experiencing a mix of weather conditions, with temperatures varying widely across its various communities.

It is worth mentioning that in San Diego, Californiathere will be partly cloudy skies and light rain in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 18°C ​​and 23°C, reaching their maximum around 1:00 p.m. Moderate westerly winds will reach gusts of up to 36 km/h in the afternoon.