The popularity of the iconic anime and manga character, bulma of dragonball, continues to resonate in the hearts of fans and the cosplayer community. Among so many captivating characters in the series, bulma has managed to stand out and become a favorite both in the plot and in the world of cosplay.

The talented cosplayer, elia.fery, has been one of the main exponents of this growing popularity. With dazzling creativity and an exceptional commitment to capturing the essence of her characters, elia.fery has known how to captivate his audience with his impressive representations of bulma. With a contagious passion, she has made her mark in the world of cosplay by playing bulma in various facets and outfits.

On this occasion, elia.fery has once again surprised his followers with a charming and daring cosplay of bulma in seductive nightwear. His innate talent and dedication to accurately recreating character details make each photo look like it was taken straight from the series. With her trademark blue hair, her charming personality and her unique style, elia.fery has managed to personify bulma masterfully, captivating fans of dragonball Worldwide.

Via: instagram