Dragon Ball continues to be one of the largest entertainment franchises in the world, that is precisely because the stories projected on the screen never age in a negative way. And of course, the characters are a key part of this universe that is gaining more and more fans, whether from manga, anime or video games.

A group of followers is dedicated to creating cosplays of all these characters, and they also give recognition to some considered fillers, one of them is precisely Marongirlfriend of Krillin who appeared for a short time. And now, the Mexican cosplayer known as Carrie Sees it He has made his tribute.

Let’s remember that Maron appeared in the mini saga of Garlic Jr.which wants to destroy the earth while Goku is absent after the arc of frieza. In the end the girl disappears due to his own Krillin he doesn’t feel safe going out with her, and since then he hasn’t been seen again, precisely because he’s a non-canon character.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly, this world of cosplay came not to leave, because there are people who can precisely survive from it, thanks to being invited to conventions and activities for which payments are paid.