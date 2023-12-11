The world of Dragon Ball is quite diverse, given that today high-quality products such as video games, anime, manga and even series that can be considered non-canon are still distributed, but still preserve the essence that it brought. Akira Toriyama. For their part, fans always pay different tributes to him, either through illustrations that do not officially exist and also cosplay art.

Within the fandom there is a cosplayer Mexico what is it called Elia Fery on social networks, who often makes his costumes inspired by different characters from the franchise, and recently made one that attracted a lot of attention, since it is something unusual in the business. Who she chose to play was none other than Xeno Panwhich comes directly from Super Dragon Ball Heroesa series that is not related to the main saga but that experiments a lot.

Here the photos:

This is the synopsis of the series:

Dragon Ball Heroes is an anime series that covers the story arc of the Prison Planet Saga. Goku and Vegeta find out that Trunks is imprisoned in the Planetary Prison. Therefore, the two characters go to said planet to save Trunks.

It is worth mentioning that the cosplayer has made many more characters from this anime such as Maron, Kefla, Android 17 in female version, Android 18 and even Goku god mode in woman version. So those interested can go to their networks to admire their different costumes. Likewise, they can support their work thanks to platforms such as Patreonwith membership levels that can be adjusted to each person's economic capabilities.

Editor's note: It is interesting that cosplayers go out of the box with these characters that are not so well known, and there are even people who do not know this alternative anime. Then, it would be time for Crunchyroll to make the respective distribution in these lands.