Some days ago, Gisela Valcárcel was questioned for telling a group of children that Santa Claus does not exist in the middle of a Christmas chocolate. The TV host did not apologize after her statements and reaffirmed her words during the broadcast of “El gran show”.

This fact reached the foreign press. A Mexican media spoke about it and assured that it is “cruelty” to have ended the illusion of many children.

Gisela Valcárcel is labeled a “heartless woman” by the international press

Heartless woman reveals to hundreds of kids that Santa Claus doesn’t exist at charity event was the headline used by the medium “Ok girls” to report on the news.

“That’s why when an adult kills magic, by confessing to children that all the charm of Christmas does not exist and that in reality it is the parents who take care of everything, it is considered cruelty,” said the outlet. in the note.

Foreign medium refers to Gisela Valcárcel. Photo: Ok Girls

Likewise, ‘Samu’ also referred to the fact that Gisela Valcárcel has been in the news in the international media.

“Look, Samu, it even appeared on the Mexican pages,” a user told him. “Hahaha, heartless woman, they were too cold,” said the journalist.

What did Gisela Valcárcel say about Santa Claus?

Gisela Valcárcel organized a Christmas chocolate party in San Juan de Lurigancho where she made a comment that ended the illusion of many children by telling them that Santa Claus does not exist.