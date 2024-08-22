ORA man of Mexican origin suffered an unfortunate event when he was preparing to feed his horses. Antonio Moreno, who lives in California was stung by more than 200 bees.

According to the criteria of

According to the media PeopleThe Jurupa Valley man was going to feed his horses when his son noticed a bee swarming one of the animals. CWhen he came over to help the hair, a swarm of bees attacked him.

The result was More than 200 bee stings, which caused the death of two young horses and the hospitalization of Moreno“We fled into the street and took the horses, but the bees followed us into the street and kept stinging me,” he said. KABC-TV.

He also shared the details of his terrifying experience.Everything started to close, my throat closed and my heart felt like it was going to explode. My chest hurt so much,” she said.

The CalRiverside Fire Department arrived at the scene to assist the animals, the man and his son, who were taken to the hospital, where The doctor indicated that Moreno ““I was alive by a miracle”. Unfortunately, The hair died almost instantly after the attack.

According to ABC7Moreno’s 12-year-old son was not seriously injured, but the man was left in critical condition. According to their statement, they had to extracting more than 200 stingers from the back of his neck and armsas well as an ear bee.

Although he is currently at home recovering, People He announced that at the hospital he was informed that He is allergic to bees, so he will need to use an EpiPen from now on.

A Jurupa Valley man was stung more than 200 times and his two horses were killed in a frightening bee attack. “I am strong. They could have killed me. The doctor told me it’s a miracle that I’m alive,” Antonio Moreno said. https://t.co/K9GHVNbWS1 pic.twitter.com/pjRWucQYSj — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 13, 2024

What to do if you are attacked by bees like the one on the California man



According to Los Angeles County West Vector Control Districtin case of being in risk of bee attack, you must quickly leave the areasince by moving away the bees are likely to stop stinging you. It is also recommended that Cover your face with your hands and arms to protect your eyes and mouth of bees.

Finally you will have to search shelter in places where bees cannot enter, such as a car, a housea tent or other building. It is not recommended to go into the water.