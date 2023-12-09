The Copa Libertadores is an international tournament organized by the confederation of national football federations of South America, better known as Conmebol, in this tournament the countries The highest level clubs on the continent compete.

In a new attempt to return to the contest, Mexico made the request to the North, Central America and Caribbean Football Confederation (Concacaf) and FIFA.

Before the draw for the 2024 Copa América was held, the president of Concacaf, Victor Montagliani, referred to the denial of the entry of Liga MX teams to compete in the Copa Libertadores.

The reason behind the refusal would be because FIFA and the Concacaf did not authorize Mexico to return.

“Mexico sent the request and we sent it to FIFA, but they sent us back a letter in which the authorization was denied and also by Concacaf, because we have our tournament to be able to play in the Club World Cup. It is completely ruled out,” commented Victor Montagliani prior to the draw.

The last time that Mexico, through the Liga MX, was able to compete in the Copa Libertadores was in 2016, where Pumas, Toluca and Puebla They were their representatives, however, none of the three managed to transcend in that edition of the South American tournament.

One of the reasons behind the decision and according to experts, is that Concacaf does not want the main Mexican teams to play in the Copa Libertadores but rather the Concacaf Champions League.

