MEXICO CITY — At around 11:00 p.m. on December 15, one of Mexico’s most famous news anchors was driving home from work through his idyllic neighborhood in the Capital when gunmen on a motorcycle caught up with him and shot him. . They fled after making several impacts on the car.

The news anchor, Ciro Gómez Leyva, escaped unharmed, apparently saved by bulletproof glass windows that withstood several direct shots.

“Someone wanted to kill me,” Gómez Leyva said on his newscast the next day. “I do not know why. I do not know who”.

The brazen attack on such a well-known journalist sent a clear message to the country’s media: no one is safe.

In newspaper columns and in conversations among colleagues, Mexico’s press corps has begun to consider the possibility that prominence, once considered a shield against violence, no longer offers much protection.

Much of the furor over the attack has been directed at President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has had a combative relationship with the media since taking office in 2018, using his daily, hour-long press conferences to vilify journalists who criticize him.

On national television after the attack, the President expressed “solidarity” with Gómez Leyva, but also suggested that the attack was staged and an attempt to destabilize the government.

López Obrador said he could not rule out the possibility that the assault was planned by “someone who did it to affect us.”

The President’s response drew a negative response from prominent media figures, who in a letter published on December 21 suggested that he has created a hostile environment for reporters by constantly demonizing the press.

“Practically all expressions of hate towards journalists are incubated, born and disseminated in the National Palace,” reads the letter, which was signed by 180 journalists. “If President López Obrador does not control his impulses of anger towards critical journalists, the country will enter an even bloodier stage.”

The President’s confrontational response has raised growing questions about whether the government can be counted on to protect a threatened press corps — or to bring justice in one of the most high-profile attacks on a journalist in recent history.

“In this climate of attacks on the Mexican leader, can the government carry out an independent investigation?” Gómez Leyva said in a WhatsApp message. “I will not say anything else”.

Mexico has long been one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, and by various metrics, 2022 was one of the deadliest years for the press there in decades.

Three journalists were killed in direct reprisal for their work and 10 others were killed in circumstances still under investigation, reports the Committee to Protect Journalists, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the rights of journalists around the world.

Only in Ukraine, a war zone, were more journalists killed in 2022.

Following the attack on Gómez Leyva, Mexico City officials began to investigate the crime, and the President promised to get answers.

But López Obrador has also continued to name and shame specific journalists he dislikes, while questioning the credibility of the independent press in general.

A prominent media executive suggested on social media that the attack on Gómez Leyva could be related to a segment he broadcast two days before the attack.

In that segment, Gómez Leyva showed images of the alleged leader of a criminal group in the State of Michoacán attending a religious service that included police officers. But a lawyer for the man, José Refugio Rodríguez, called Gómez Leyva’s radio program and denied that his client was involved.

On his December 20 radio show, Gómez Leyva asked his co-host to read out the names of all the journalists killed in Mexico this year.

He then addressed the President directly: “They were assassinated inside a territory where you rule and where you promised there would be no more violence, there would be no more impunity and where you have failed catastrophically.”

Then, he asked that all the names be read again.

Oscar López contributed reporting to this article.

By: Natalie Kitroeff