León Krauze, during Univisión coverage in Acapulco, on October 27, in an image from his social networks.

Journalist León Krauze leaves TelevisaUnivision. The departure of one of the company’s star presenters, one of the leaders of the Hispanic audience in the United States, coincides with the controversy caused by the network’s interview with Donald Trump. The talk with the former president was broadcast on November 9 and has been criticized for the treatment of a politician who is trying to return to the White House in 2024 and who launched his first presidential campaign with a message against Latinos and Mexicans. The company has confirmed the departure without explaining the reasons and has communicated its “best wishes” to Krauze for his future projects.

“TelevisaUnivision expresses its most sincere gratitude to Leon Krauze for his outstanding contribution, experience and deep analysis throughout his career in our news division,” the company said in a statement shared with this newspaper. The television station has recognized the journalist’s efforts to “empower and inform” Hispanic communities in the United States in more than a decade.

“My commitment will always be to give a voice to those who do not have one,” Krauze told EL PAÍS. The journalist thanked his colleagues in the company, both in Los Angeles and Miami, and his professional colleagues. He has not explained the reasons that led to his departure.

Krauze, eldest son of the Mexican historians Enrique Krauze and Isabel Turrent, had arrived in January 2022 in Miami, the network’s stronghold in the United States. He did so to occupy the seat of the main newscast, Noticiero Univision Nocturnal Edition alongside the famous host Patricia Janiot. Before that, Krauze had spent a decade in the West, on channel 34, the company’s main station in Los Angeles and leader for local news in the Californian city. Krauze has won nine Emmy Awards.

Before his move to the United States, Krauze had been the main host on Foro TV, one of Televisa’s efforts to expand its local coverage 24 hours a day. He has also collaborated in other media such as The New Yorker, Los Angeles Times, The New Republic, Newsweek, Foreign Affairs and the country.

One of the media where he regularly collaborates, Washington Post, published information this Tuesday in which it assures that Univision has changed its editorial line regarding Trump. It is not the only medium that affirms this. Semafor maintains that three senior executives of the television network, including CEO Wade Davis, were at Mar-a-Lago while Trump’s interview with Televisa’s senior journalist, Enrique Acevedo, took place. The other two executives who visited Trump’s opulent residence were Alfonso de Angoitia and Bernardo Gómez, who are co-CEOs of TelevisaUnivision, companies that merged in January of last year in a $4.8 billion operation. Gómez, one of the most powerful men in the Mexican media, has a friendly relationship with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the former president of the United States.

The American press has criticized the interview conducted by Acevedo. The talk started from the tone of criticism of the power that another of the faces of the network, Jorge Ramos, established in the Trump Administration. The conversation began with a question about surveys, one of them The New York Times, who claim that the former president enjoys 42% support among the Latino community. Part of the support in the pivotal states that could bring the Republican back to the presidency in 2024. “We have tremendous support among the population, I call it Hispanic, Latino, they have different terms,” said the former president.

Some analysts believe that the talk, who did not have a single cross-question, was too soft with the former president, who has promised to return the heavy hand to Washington in an eventual second term. The middle puck, which specializes in information on the entertainment and communication industry, states that the interview set off alarm bells within Univision, as it attempts to position the network closer to the controversial candidate. According to this portal, the company canceled ads that the Biden campaign had contracted to counteract the statements of the Republican presidential candidate.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country