Thinking about agriculture without rain is almost impossible, because in Mexico Many of the crops depend on the vital liquid that is stored in dams during the rainy season and that unfortunately, due to the lack of low water consumption cultivation processes, much of it ends up being wasted.

Sergio Jesus Rico Velasco became a overseas farming icon Well, Mexico, the country that saw him born, ignored him when he sought to promote his invention. “Solid Rain”which enables save large percentages of water in traditional agriculture.

Jesus Rico is Graduated from the School of Chemical Engineering and Extractive Industries (ESIQIE) of the National Polytechnic Institute and a few years ago his name became relevant after countries such as India, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Spain, Portugal, Dubai, Haiti and the United States applauded his invention, which they considered innovative.

While Mexico, where he also presented his project a few six-year terms ago with the intention of receiving support, he only received applause from the then Ministry of the Environment and no other agency offered him a hand.

Thanks to his project with which he triumphed in several countries, Rico Velasco received in 2002 the National Ecology and Environment Award, by the Miguel Aleman Foundation and it was also nominated for the World Water Prizeby the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) in Stockholm, Sweden.

According to what the engineer explained, his invention consists of the use of microcapsules of polymer created based on potassium and carbon derivatives which when coming into contact with water create a kind of gelatin that allows the moisture retention in the roots.

As explained by the creator of this invention. The method allows capturing between 10 and 15 percent of the water supplied in irrigation since between 85 and 90 percent of the water is lost or evaporated during the process.

It may interest you:

Jesús Rico assured that by using “Solid Rain” on crops in Mexico, the country could save up to 50% of water, which could be used for human consumption and would combat drought.