On April 4, Mexican influencer Rodolfo 'Fofo' Márquez was captured after hitting a woman in a San Mateo parking lot in Naucalpan, Mexico. Now, a poster has been revealed with which an alleged criminal cell had threatened him with death.

On Saturday, April 6, at a hearing, a judge gave him preventive prison to Márquez and is now being investigated by feminicide in the degree of attemptfor the events that occurred on February 22.

In the early hours of this Monday, April 8, on a bridge located in Salvador Rosas Magallón, authorities found a human head and a billboard with a threatening message, according to local media.

“You touch a woman again and this is going to happen to you and your family in Tijuana, Mexico City, Guadalajara or wherever you are… Att. Those of the House,” the poster read.

According to the media, the message comes from organized crimealthough the group has not yet been identified.

As detailed The Tijuana sun, the male head was found near the Panamericano colony. The identity of the person is not yet known and is the subject of investigation.

For his part, the controversial 'influencer' awaits his next hearingwhich will take place this April 9.

The act of violence for which he is being investigated

Márquez is accused of having physically attacked a driver in a parking lot in San Mateo, Naucalpan. The video of the alleged attack went viral on social networks and caused repudiation among users.

In one of the clips shared on X, you can see that Márquez apparently hits the woman in the face and she falls to the ground. Then her subject kicks her repeatedly.

This happened, as the woman explained, after she accidentally hit the side mirror of the 'influencer' car. When she was there she said she would call her insurance, the man began to attack her, according to her.

