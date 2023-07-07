The inflation in Mexico continues to decline, adding five months down. During the month of June, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC)it was of 5.06 percent at annual rate, which means an increase of 0.10 percent compared to the previous month.

According to information from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), the inflation closed the month of June with 5.06 percentaccording to official figures, the data remained slightly above the market expectation, which forecast inflation of 5.04 percent per year, according to the Citibanamex survey.

“In June 2023, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) increased 0.10% compared to the previous month. With this result, annual general inflation was located at 5.06 percent. In the same month of 2022, the monthly inflation was 0.84% and the annual one, of 7.99 percent”, added the Inegi.

The Underlying inflationwhich is considered a parameter of long-term inflation, since it eliminates the most volatile prices and the rates authorized by the government, slowed down for the sixth consecutive month and was positioned at 6.98 percent annually, with an increase of 0.30 percent at monthly rate.

Inside, the underlying index, merchandise prices increased 0.28 percent and services, 0.33 percent.

He non-underlying index, for its part, grew 0.52% at the monthly rate and 0.36% at the annual rate. Within this index, the prices of agricultural products they fell 0.24%, while those of energy and tariffs authorized by the government, 0.78% during the month of June.

What were the products and services that increased the most?

Likewise, the Inegi shared about the generic products that registered the most variations in their prices and its impact on general inflation.

They increased in price:

Own home, with an increase of 0.29%

Potato and other tubers, 5.93%

Lunch shops, fondas, torterias and taco shops, 0.54%

Orange, 9.74%

Chayote, 36.35%

Sugar, 5.33%

Low octane gasoline, 0.35%

Avocado, 7.78%

Air transport, 7.06%

Restaurants and the like, 0.43%

They dropped in price:

Domestic LP gas -7.81

Egg, -10.66

Chicken, -1.17

Lemon, -13.98

Mobile phone service, -1.03

Fish, -1.73

Natural domestic gas, -3.36

Melon, -6.92

Ham, -0.86

Automobiles, -0.21