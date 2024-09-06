Compatriot! Are you ready to experience an incredible Mexican Night? If you are living in New York, we will tell you where and what activities you can enjoy on the night of September 15 to commemorate Mexico’s Independence.
New York is home to millions of immigrants, including Mexicans, so it is no surprise that in various parts of the Big Apple, Mexican culture is honored and filled with music and typical flavors of the tricolor flag.
If you still don’t know what to do to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in New York City, here is a list of things you can do:
Where is Mexican Independence Day celebrated in New York?
Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival
This grand event will take place in Brooklyn, at 4210 2nd Avenue, number 11232 on Sunday, September 15, 2024, and will feature live music, Mexican snacks, and performances by Grupo Aliados, Ricardo Silva, and Verónica “La Vero.”
Mexican parade
The parade will begin at 18th and Madison Avenue and proceed to 27th Street beginning at 12:00 noon on Sunday, September 15, 2024.
Mexico Lives in Corona Festival
The party will take place on Sunday, September 15th from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. with free admission at the Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, NY, 11368.
Carnival Tradition and Culture
The event will take place on 41st St., between 5th Ave. and Madison Ave., on Sunday, September 15th starting at 10:30 a.m.
