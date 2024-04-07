A TikTok user of Mexican origin took to social media to reveal the only place she believes actually prepares tacos properly. The woman said that This restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, differentiates itself from the competition, since there “the tacos do taste like tacos”.

On the account @soycynthiaa1, the content creator published a video from the drive thru of the restaurant to announce to its more than 139,700 followers which are the best tacos in Phoenix. “Today I bring you another recommendation, friends, and that is that If you come to live in the United States, you will know that the tacos don't taste good and there are few places where you really try tacos that taste like tacos,” the woman said from her car.

In the video, the entrepreneur, who regularly shares lifestyle tips, He said that Taco Boy's restaurant has been where he has found well-prepared tacos., so the place is among his favorites. In addition, he explained that they have several locations throughout the city and recommended a dish.

The restaurant defines its proposal as “Carbon Tacos, Obregón, Sonora style,” as indicated on its Instagram profile, @aztacoboys. The chain offers its products in four locations in Phoenix: at 620 East Roosevelt Street; at the intersection of I-17 and Dunlap; at 2949 N 32nd St.; and, at the intersection of 91 Camelback Road Avenue. In addition, it has two branches in Tempe.

The Taco Boy's chain has several locations in Phoenix and Tempe. Photo:www.google.com/maps Share

The Arizona taqueria that has excellent reviews on Google



The place recommended by influencer Cynthia Quezada to eat tacos “that are good” in Phoenix, Arizona, accumulates good reviews from diners. Taco boy's has 4.6 stars, according to the Google Maps rating system, where diners share their experiences and even photos of their food.