The Mexican streamer and gamer named Penny posted on her official instagram account @pennygameplayss his last representation of android 18 of dragonball. Dressed in the classic jean jacket and black t-shirt with striped sleeves. She added a sensual touch to her outfit with a short miniskirt complementing the character’s signature hairstyle of blonde hair and blue eyeshadow.

This is not the first time that Penny shows her fanaticism for manga and anime and a quick visit to her profile gives us interpretations of other iconic characters of the genre such as Azuka Langley, Rei Ayanami from Neon Genesis EvangelionNezuko’s demon slayer luffy’s one piece and more.

Penny is 22 years old and in addition to cosplaying, she does live shows on Twitch and sells content for her hardcore fans. You can find all her links to her networks and her channels on her profile on instagram.

Via: instagram