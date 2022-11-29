“For millennia humans believed that authority came from the gods. So, in the modern era, humanism gradually shifted authority from deities to people.” Yuval Noah Harari

GUADALAJARA.- President López Obrador has long wanted to prepare his pedestal for history. Already his acolytes have nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize; but he, modest as he is, is content simply to found a new philosophy.

This November 27, he offered a description of the paradise he has turned Mexico into in four years. “We are winning the battle against classism, racism and discrimination.” “Mexico today is a sanctuary of freedoms”. “We face the pandemic with pain, but with efficiency.” Yesterday he added in the morning: “The best thing is economic recovery.”

From the Zócalo, he offered a reflection on how to promote his enormous achievements on Sunday: “Politics is, among other things, thought and action, and even when the facts are fundamental, it does not stop mattering how to define the model of government that we are applying. My proposal will be, or would be, to call it Mexican humanism.” The expression is sonorous and forceful. We can already think that students from Mexico and the world will study in the future this “Mexican humanism” that transformed a poor and corrupt country into an example of prosperity and honesty.

But are AMLO’s policies really humanist? The term “humanism” has been used with different meanings over time. It was originally used to distinguish an artistic movement, the Renaissance, which vindicated human values ​​against the religious ones of the Middle Ages. In philosophy, he defines the ideas that put the human being, instead of God, at the center of thought and ethics. In recent decades it has been used, as in the expression “secular humanism”, to define atheism, or agnosticism, as opposed to religiosity.

López Obrador’s ideas, however, are not humanist. To begin with, he himself has declared himself a believer, and not just a believer; In 2020, he claimed that religious amulets could protect against a deadly disease like covid. Humanism, on the contrary, always promoted scientific knowledge that allowed us to understand that diseases had nothing to do with God. The humanist is a believer, yes, but in the capacity of the human being to build a better future. That is why humanism was associated with the rise of the market economy. For López Obrador, however, the poor are like “little animals” that must be fed by the government, since they cannot do it on their own. The assistance that he promotes is not humanist, but paternalistic.

Humanism is averse to passports. He considers that all human beings, due to the fact of being human beings, have the same value. The nationalisms that disqualify those who are born outside their own country are not humanist. Nor is the theory of “economic self-sufficiency”, a pernicious form of protectionism, humanist.

Those who disqualify those who think differently are not humanists. Humanism is by nature tolerant. Neither are those who reject the application of the law because it does not conform to their will. The philosophy of “And don’t get away with saying that the law is the law” is not humanist.

It is a good sign that the president wants to characterize his policies as “humanist.” It means that he admires the principles that have allowed the emergence of a society with economic, political and personal freedoms. To get ahead in his philosophy, however, he needs to learn what the humanist principles are. and start respecting them.

Fiscal

What part of what is not constitutional did not understand the president? The Supreme Court declared unconstitutional informal pretrial detention in cases of tax fraud. A new law, as he proposed yesterday, will not remove what is unconstitutional.