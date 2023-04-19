The Fourth Transformation, whose leader is our current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has as its motto and basic principle “First the poor”. This motto concentrates something that goes far beyond a propaganda phrase since means a vision and national project which focuses its primary attention on the most vulnerable and marginalized groups.

That’s how it is, Mexican Humanismthe name with which the Federal Executive has called the way of doing politics of the Fourth Transformation, focuses primarily on a public policy of an eminently social nature.

That is, the social policy of the governments emanating from the 4T is aimed at ensuring that those who have less obtain the necessary support not only for subsistence but also to build a future of well-being.

In this sense it is the universalization of some of the government programs as is the case of pension for the elderly that, regardless of whether you have any other pension, either through Social Security or ISSSTE, with the mere fact of reaching the age of 65 you can already access this government support.

Following up on this example, in Sinaloa, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya also made support for people with disabilities universal, which in the case of this State is for all people with different abilities regardless of their age, gender or economic status. .

Thus, programs to serve mothers who are heads of household, food support, young students, small agricultural producers, etc., have the objective of being resources that are delivered directly to the beneficiaries with the aim that they can have their basic needs covered.

In this way, there are cases of low-income families who, in the set of programs, manage to have an income that allows them to build a more hopeful future than they had before the arrival of the Fourth Transformation in our country.

And it is that, it should be remembered that before, supports and pensions were based on the vision of people who had a job, such as the IMSS and ISSSTE pensions and even access to some health services and other supports were under this premise, which left out a large majority of Mexicans with high degrees of marginalization who, because they did not have formal or permanent jobs, were basically invisible when planning and operating social programs.

Although there are criticisms, especially in terms of universalized support, in the sense that rich people also receive this support, but the benefit of a universalized social policy easily combats this criticism when we see a large population that before this vision and nation project could not access any income.

That is why in the current governments of the 4T, such as that of Ahome in Sinaloa, will follow acting according to the principle “First the poor” seeking to be multipliers of social programs so that more and more people in a state of marginalization and poverty can become active participants in the progress with justice in our country.

