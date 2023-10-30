Formula 1 should not become football, so fights in the stands are severely punished.

Most Formula 1 drivers get on well with each other, although frustrations are of course sometimes expressed in the heat of battle. But that’s about it. Unfortunately, some fans are less mature.

There is a lot of mud slinging online (including death threats for dentists), but last weekend it also became physical. No, Max Verstappen or Helmut Marko were not attacked, but a fight did break out in the crowd.

The instigator of the fight was a Mexican, who was not in a good mood after Perez flew off in Turn 1. He brawled with Ferrari fans, as can be seen in the images below.

Fortunately, the fighter was overpowered and removed from the stands. It doesn’t stop there. Formula 1 does not tolerate this kind of hooligan behavior and has given the man a lifelong ban. A kind of stadium ban, but for Formula 1. It is a shame that it is necessary, but this sends a clear signal.

The Mexicans did not show their sporting side anyway, because Charles Leclerc was also treated to boos. Yet in the end it seemed to be not too bad with the grim atmosphere that Red Bull had envisioned. In fact: Helmut Marko had a great time South America Mexico.

He just went into town and spent some time elsewhere in the country, he writes The Telegraph. He said he experienced no problems and was often even warmly received. So there was actually no need for that security for Max Verstappen…

This article Mexican hooligan is banned for life by F1 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Mexican #hooligan #banned #life