Since June 12, the northern regions of Mexico have been experiencing a heat wave that has killed more than 100 people. It seems that the forests extending in the city of “Hermosillo” were damaged by this wave after they were damaged by the fires, so that the warming losses affect people and trees. The city’s residents are still suffering from a high temperature that impedes the ability of some to breathe. A scene that seems to be repeated as a warning bell of the danger of climate change. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times).
#Mexican #Hermosillo #weight #warming
