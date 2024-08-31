From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/31/2024 – 12:45

Mexican food group Bimbo announced that it has reached an agreement to buy Brazilian bread maker Wickbold. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Wickbold was founded in 1938 in São Paulo by German immigrant Henrique Wickbold and currently has 2,500 employees. The company acquired the Seven Boys brand in 2010.

The agreement includes the acquisition of the Wickbold and Seven Boys brands, in addition to four factories in the southern region of Brazil.

“This transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals,” Bimbo highlighted in a statement.

The Mexican group already owns the brands Pullmann, Ana Maria and Artesano, Nutrella, Rap10, among others.

The global bakery giant has 203 industrial plants that manufacture more than 13 thousand products for more than 100 brands in 33 countries in America, Asia, Europe and Africa.