DPoor Sergio Perez: cheered on by thousands of Mexicans in the stands, he shot forward at the start of the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday. As if many of the estimated 100,000 spectators could roar for their fellow countryman to take the lead in the Red Bull. In the slipstream behind his teammate Max Verstappen, he sucked his way into the top three, then moved on the outside before the right-hand bend to level with Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari and the champion.

The choir of fans swelled into a roaring storm of enthusiasm – before it suddenly fell silent: turned too early, crashed into the Ferrari, and was thrown into the emergency exit. Perez made it into the pits. Then the team took him out of the Grand Prix as a precaution. End of work after a good 800 meters of racing. What was supposed to be a liberation after all the mistakes and huge deficits behind the high-flyers from the Netherlands turned into a disaster: “I should have backed off,” said Perez, bent over with grief, “I’m sad.” And worried? He had to watch as two drivers appeared who could pose a threat to him.



For the Mexican Sergio Perez, the home Grand Prix ended early.

The race for the world championship title has long since been decided, but a few exciting and delicate races are still open. Verstappen is attracted by the records. And so he smiled for the cameras after his 16th win of the season, spoke of a not-so-easy afternoon in the heat at more than 2,000 meters above sea level, but didn’t think about Perez and the thick atmosphere in the team after his mishap: He wants to pull through , next Sunday in Brazil, then in Las Vegas and why not in Abu Dhabi too?

“I’m driving to win, it’s about the 17th victory,” he said after his fifth victory in the last six appearances in Mexico, around 14 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and around 22 seconds ahead of Leclerc. Only Hamilton interrupted this series in Mexico, the record world champion, who is not particularly affected by second places – after 103 victories.

But coming second in the big race? He did everything for that after the recent criticism of the company mobile. A week ago in Austin he was a few laps short of challenging the eventual winner Verstappen and perhaps being able to overtake him. But in Mexico he lost confidence in his fickle car again in qualifying, before it returned on Sunday with better grip.







Thanks to the fastest race lap, he is now only 20 points behind Perez in the drivers’ standings. The Brit could still finish second, a coup in the much slower Mercedes. Or to put it another way: Such an overtaking maneuver gave Perez a bad report. Verstappen wins 16 Grand Prix out of 19 so far with the identical car and the Mexican doesn’t even come second in the hellishly fast machine?

Perez’s willingness to take risks represents the drivers’ fight until the last lap. The teams are also continuing to work at the limits of their endurance with their designs. This was proven by Kevin Magnussen’s serious accident on the 33rd lap. Because the left rear wheel of the Haas suddenly snapped off, the Dane, a passenger in the cockpit, rushed into the barrier, climbed out of the wreckage and watched, somewhat dazed, as it caught fire.

The race management interrupted the race, had the track cleaned, the track barriers repaired and ordered a restart from a standing start: everything to zero 36 laps before the end. Only this time with Verstappen in pole position ahead of Leclerc, Hamilton and Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari. The world champion remained confident until the finish. Hamilton pushed past Leclerc, while a little further back Saturday’s surprise was fighting for momentum: Daniel Ricciardo, who was promoted over the course of the season from the Red Bulls’ noble test driver to a regular driver at the subsidiary Alpha Tauri after being kicked out of McLaren at the end of last season .

The Australian put his mid-range company car in fourth place in qualifying – ahead of Perez in the super model. Which feeds the thesis that the Mexican could, despite all assurances, be up for discussion when it comes to the best line-up for 2024. Ricciardo, once a Red Bull Grand Prix winner, finished a brilliant seventh, six places better than the only German, Nico Hülkenberg (Haas). Perez must have anticipated Ricciardo’s tour. Halfway through the race his mood changed to attack mode: “I’ll come back.”