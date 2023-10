Rome – Max Verstappen he was the fastest in the second free practice sessions of Formula 1 Mexican GP. The Red Bull driver, who had also set the best time in the first session, closed in 1’18″686 ahead of Lando Norris’s McLaren, 119 thousandths behind and the Ferrari by Charles Leclerc, 266 thousandths behind Verstappen.

The second Ferrari driven by Carlos Sainz he finished in 11th position, 571 thousandths behind.