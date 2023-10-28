There is always Max Verstappen and Red Bull at the top of the times list. Even the third free practice session of the Mexican GP was no exception and the world champion saw fit to leave nothing to his rivals. In particular to a brilliant Alexander Albon, who continues to show great things on the single lap with his Williams. The Thai stopped 70 thousandths behind the Dutchman, putting himself ahead of Sergio Perez, third with the second Red Bull just over a tenth behind Verstappen.

watch out for perez

—

Perez seems much more determined in this home GP, he is certainly one to follow in the qualifying which will start at 11pm Italian time. Confirmation of the value of Mercedes and McLaren who have George Russell and Oscar Piastri in fourth and fifth position. Sixth place for Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo. And Ferrari? Charles Leclerc is 13th, Carlos Sainz 15th, the reds have worked a lot on the set-ups and it is hoped that the comparisons have given good results in view of qualifying and the race.