The Dutchman sets the best time of the last session before qualifying ahead of Albon and Perez. Then Russell and Piastri. Leclerc and Sainz in 13th and 15th place
– Mexico City
There is always Max Verstappen and Red Bull at the top of the times list. Even the third free practice session of the Mexican GP was no exception and the world champion saw fit to leave nothing to his rivals. In particular to a brilliant Alexander Albon, who continues to show great things on the single lap with his Williams. The Thai stopped 70 thousandths behind the Dutchman, putting himself ahead of Sergio Perez, third with the second Red Bull just over a tenth behind Verstappen.
watch out for perez
—
Perez seems much more determined in this home GP, he is certainly one to follow in the qualifying which will start at 11pm Italian time. Confirmation of the value of Mercedes and McLaren who have George Russell and Oscar Piastri in fourth and fifth position. Sixth place for Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo. And Ferrari? Charles Leclerc is 13th, Carlos Sainz 15th, the reds have worked a lot on the set-ups and it is hoped that the comparisons have given good results in view of qualifying and the race.
times
—
Free practice times 3 of the Mexican GP: 1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’17″887 2. Albon (Williams) 1’17″957 3. Perez (Red Bull) 1’18″026 4. Russell (Mercedes) ) 1’18″248 5. Piastri (McLaren) 1’18″392 6. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’18″437 7. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’18″450 8. Norris (McLaren) 1’18” 480 9. Ricciardo (AlphaTauri) 1’18″499 10. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’18″522 11. Sargeant (Williams) 1’18″718 12. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1’18″917 13. Leclerc ( Ferrari) 1’18″970 14. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’19″094 15. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’19″293 16. Hulkenberg (Haas) 1’19″320 17. Alonso (Aston Martin) 1′ 19″471 18. Gasly (Alpine) 1’19″509 19. Magnussen (Haas) 1’19″573 20. Ocon (Alpine) 1’19″839
