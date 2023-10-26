The team principal on the eve of the fourth to last race of the season: “Sainz’s podium in Austin was good, but we can no longer afford the errors of evaluation seen in the USA”. The Spaniard doesn’t show up at Thursday’s press conferences: “Nothing serious – explains Ferrari – we’ll wait for him in the car on Friday”

There Ferrari he is aiming for Mexico City where this weekend he resumes the hunt for second place in the constructors' standings. Not an easy feat because Mercedes proved to be very strong in Austin, net of the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton which unfortunately was imitated by Cavallino, who lost Charles Leclerc: both were excluded from the finishing order of the US GP due to wear of the pad on the bottom of the single-seater, a mistake that the Cavallino does not want to repeat.

sainz malaise — The final result, if nothing else, saw Carlos Sainz recover an unexpected third place and earned Ferrari a few points compared to Stuttgart. The Spaniard felt slightly unwell today and skipped Thursday's press conferences ("Nothing serious – explained the Cavallino press office – we'll see him in the car tomorrow"). The team principal Fred Vasseur he wants to see a reaction: "We left Austin with a revised classification after the exclusion of Lewis Hamilton and Charles, which allowed Carlos to get on the podium – he said -. It's a result he deserves for the way he managed the race and which allowed us to get back to nibbling away at points in the chase for second place in the Constructors' standings. In Mexico, however, I want to see greater concentration from the team because we can no longer afford some of the errors of judgment that we saw in the United States."

opportunity — What race does Ferrari expect? “A very particular race, in which unique environmental conditions influence the performance of the cars, both in terms of pure performance and tire management. Having the traditional race format, we will have the opportunity to make all the necessary evaluations in the three sessions of free practice and I am convinced that we will develop targeted strategies that will allow us to get the most out of a GP which on paper promises to be quite complicated. All of us, starting with Carlos and Charles, must be able to grasp every opportunities that will arise.”