Many episodes, few penalties

The Mexican Grand Prix left some serious consequences disciplinary sanctions, even if these did not involve any prominent pilot. The much talked about impediments coming out of the pit lane in qualifying were all resolved in a stalemate and so was the accident on the first lap, with the contact between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc which put the local public’s idol out of action , was downgraded by the Race Direction to a “race accident”, without this resulting in any sanction.

On Saturday, however, the only one to be penalized was the Williams standard bearer Logan Sargeantpunished with a 10 position drop on the grid – even though he had already qualified in the last row – for having completed a overtaking under yellow flag regime at the end of Q1.

Pilot Points Points Attributed GP Motivation Expiration Logan Sargeant 6 2 Mexico Overtaking under the yellow flag regime 29-Oct-24 2 Japan 2023 Accident 24-Sep-24 2 Italy 2023 Accident 03-Sep-24 Lance Stroll 5 3 Brazil 2022 Dangerous maneuver 12-Nov-23 2 Great Britain 2023 Accident 09-Jul-24 Sergio Perez 5 1 Singapore 2023 Accident 17-Sep-24 2 Japan 2023 Accident 24-Sep-24 2 Japan 2023 Overtaking in SC regime 24-Sep-24 Lewis Hamilton 4 2 Belgium 2023 Accident 30-Jul-24 2 Italy 2023 Accident 03-Sep-24 Nico Hulkenberg 3 2 Munich 2023 Accident 28-May-24 1 Canada 2023 Failure to respect the minimum time established under the red flag regime 18-Jun-24 Yuki Tsunoda 3 1 Spain 2023 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jun-24 2 Holland 2023 Accident 27-Aug-24 Zhou Guanyu 2 2 Hungary 2023 Accident 23-Jul-24 George Russell 2 2 Munich 2023 Returned to the track unsafely 28-May-24 Fernando Alonso 2 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 12-Nov-23 Max Verstappen 2 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 13-Nov-23 Lando Norris 2 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 13-Nov-23 Carlos Sainz 2 2 Australia 2023 Accident 02-Apr-24 Valtteri Bottas 2 2 Mexico 2023 Accident 29-Oct-24 Daniel Ricciardo 2 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 13-Nov-23

This carelessness also cost him two penalty points which now makes him the most sanctioned driver on the grid in the last 12 months. In fact, the American pays welland penalty points in this particular ranking. The risk of disqualification, in any case, is still far away and would only be triggered upon reaching 12 points within 12 months.

During Sunday’s race, however, the commissioners wanted to punish the behavior of Valtteri Bottas, judged”predominantly responsible” for the accident that put Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin out of action, further complicating an already difficult period for the Silverstone team. For Bottas the one remedied in Mexico City still remains the same first point deduction suffered in this 2023.