Charles Leclerc in pole position in the 2023 Mexican GP and an all-Ferrari front row with Carlos Sainz second on the grid in the race on Sunday 29 October. Leclerc, in the third qualifying heat, laps in 1’17”166. The Monegasque Cavallino driver achieves the 22nd pole of his career. Next to him, in the front row, Sainz’s red (+0”067). The Dutchman Max Verstappen, with the Red Bull, does not go beyond the third fastest time and opens the second row completed by the Alpha Tauri of the Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who joins the world champion. In the third row the Red Bull of the Mexican Sergio Perez and the Mercedes of the British Lewis Hamilton. In the fourth row the McLaren of the Australian Oscar Piastri and the Mercedes of the British George Russell. In the fifth row, closing the top ten, the Alfa Romeos of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.