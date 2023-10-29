Just one corner was enough to clarify the big doubt of the weekend: how is it possible that the controversial Perez was considered one of the favorites for the race? Despite the result in practice and despite his (many) demonstrations of lack of competitiveness (with the monster car) during the year, it seemed that racing on his home circuit could be enough to make Sergio, all of a sudden, a phenomenon. But F1 is not football and the support here doesn’t work miracles. So after an applause-filled start, yes, Perez joins Leclerc – who is in turn fighting with Verstappen – and “closes” at the first corner as if he were alone. Instead, to the right of him there were two – not one, but two… – cars. Result? Flight, RB19 destroyed, withdrawal and freezing audience (see photo above). However, Perez did one thing for the first time: he helped Verstappen who thus took the lead. Then going on to win effortlessly.

Speaking of dashed hopes, at the top of the standings is also that of the two Ferraris who started (badly) from the front row. Of course, it was known that the very long 71 laps would pave the way for the Red Bull rocket, but it was Leclerc himself who ignited the spirits. “It’s been a few races – Charles explained before the start – that we’ve gotten a little more feeling with the car. From Japan we have an upgrade that goes towards my riding style. Unfortunately, we haven’t had the results we want yet, but now the feeling is better.” But the feeling, like the cheering, wasn’t enough.

At that time? Many hoped for the strangeness of the Mexican GP to break Red Bull’s dominance because the circuit here is in the eastern area of ​​the Mexican capital, which is located at over two thousand meters above sea level. And this has a deadly effect on the performance of the cars as the rarefied air reduces the resistance to progress and the aerodynamic load generated by the single-seaters. So if the set-up configuration is usually the one used on circuits that require a high level of load, the effect on the tires is much lower. But it’s not enough. In Mexico there is also another oddity, linked to the level of grip produced by the asphalt which is significantly lower than average, given that the roughness is among the lowest of all the tracks in the championship.

But also the circuit Sui generis it did nothing to limit Red Bull’s excessive power. Just as the twist of the red flag with the interruption of the race (due to the crash of the Haas Kevin Magnussen) and the relative restart from a standing start was of no avail.

So? The last grip for those hoping to see a hard-fought race for the leading positions was the other complication introduced by the tyres. This year, in fact, Pirelli has decided to bring the softest trio of dry compounds (C3, C4 and C5) to Mexico. All this to lead to greater variety in the strategic choices in the race, giving the teams the possibility of making one or two stops, thus avoiding what happened last year when, due to the compounds chosen (C2, C3 and C4), almost all the drivers only made one pit stop, favoring a combination of Soft and Medium.

But even this last variable was of no use, so the three-time reigning world champion easily improved his record of victories in a single season, reaching 16, thus also pulverizing the record of 15 he had set last year. Not only that: the insatiable Verstappen with his 51st victory achieved in Mexico also became the fourth most successful driver in the history of F1, tied with the Frenchman Alain Prost, also coming close to Vettel’s third place (53). Of course, he is still far from Hamilton’s 103 triumphs and Michael Schumacher’s 91 but, given how the RB19 flies and, given that Max is just 26 years old, anything is possible. In short, there is really no possibility of interrupting Verstappen’s dominance on the horizon. A few races ago, on the other hand, the “problem” was explained in an inelegant way by the CEO of Liberty, Media Greg Maffei: “The reality is that we have a very interesting competitive F1, apart from the fact that Max is so fast. But here – unless he breaks his leg – I really don’t know what we can do.” It’s bad just to think about it, but it gives a good idea of ​​the absolute domination that the F1 killer is achieving.