The disappearance of more than a hundred trusts by the legislative power is already affecting Mexican cinema. The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences has denounced that the extinction of public money funds that occurred two years ago currently affects the production of more than 50 Mexican films that began work in 2020, since there is a debt of more than 85 million pesos, so filming is on pause or suspended.

“This breach of the government co-producer, the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (IMCINE), has seriously damaged the sources of employment of a large number of creatives and technicians due to the economic spill that these projects generate,” the representatives of the Mexican industry stated in a statement.

According to the filmmakers, there is a non-payment by the IMCINE and the Ministry of Culture of Mexico after the disappearance of the Fund for Quality Film Production (Foprocine) and the Fund for Investment and Stimulus to Cinema (Pidecine), who set the deadline for the payment of these funds until July 31, 2022, as established by the Mayor’s Office of Culture.

The two trusts dedicated to cinema, “returned more than 300 million pesos under the promise that they would be delivered to the IMCINE to comply with the obligations acquired,” say the signatories of this letter addressed to the head of Culture, Alejandra Frausto. “Two years after this promise, the IMCINE reports not having received these resources,” they point out.

Some of the economically affected projects have already been released and some have been nominated for Ariel awards, such as the other Tomdirected by Rodrigo Plá, which competes to be the best film in this competition, or titles such as ephemeralpremiered a few weeks ago at the Guanajuato International Film Festival.

The disappearance of funds has been a blow to national film production. Only the Film Investment and Stimulus Fund (Fidecine), with an amount of 73 million pesos in its last call in 2020, financed almost 300 Mexican film projects. Regarding one of the publications made in the Mexican press, the Ministry of Culture acknowledged that there are delays in financing, but that “payments will be made immediately.”

