Mexican fans, out of place: they were in the middle of the Argentine bar

Fans from Mexico in the middle of an Argentine bar.
They had to suffer in the midst of the albiceleste euphoria.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 26, 2022, 04:47 PM
Lionel Messi gave life to Argentina when they needed it most and led his team to a 2-0 victory this Saturday against Mexico, which remains in a critical situation in group C of the Qatar World Cup-2022. The Paris Saint-Germain star was the architect of the albiceleste triumph, first scoring 1-0, with a shot from outside the area, in the 64th minute, and then with an assist so that Enzo Fernandezin minute 87 with a cross shot, sealed the 2-0.
Argentina revives after the debut defeat against Saudi Arabia and now has 3 points in the standings, placing second, only surpassed by Poland, which is the leader with 4 units. The Saudis are third with 3 points -and worse goal difference than the Argentines- and the Mexicans close the key, with just one.
fans in the wrong place
A video in which a couple of Mexicans are seen, sitting, half scared, in the middle of the Argentine bar, is widely commented on social networks.
The albiceleste fans scream and jump, while the couple tries to go unnoticed. The man follows the rhythm of the songs with his head, the woman seems scared.
