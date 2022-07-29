Mexican engineer created a machine turns air into water, prototype that generates Water through air condensation.

The robot It has a capacity to produce 35 liters of drinking water in a day.

“It took me a month and a half to create the prototype, project that I carried out in the face of the situation that the state is experiencing” highlighted Vita Gabriela, creator of the robot.

He is looking for a laboratory for the analysis of the Water that filters the project, in order to obtain the certificate of drinking water.

“It does not solve the problem but it can help families to have this hidric resourceVita emphasized.

Project that requires financing to be able to bring it closer to more families, costs that have to be defined by being able to multiply the robot and with the hope that it will cost much less than one unit.

life stressed that, if any company would like to help finance the Projectyou can contact her directly through the Instagram account @robotdevita.

