His Excellency Luis de Alba, Ambassador of the United Mexican States to the State, held a reception on the occasion of his country’s National Day..

The ceremony, which was held at the Emirates Palace Hotel (Mandarin Oriental) in Abu Dhabi, was attended by diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a number of officials and members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the country, and members of the Mexican community residing in the UAE..

In his speech on this occasion, the Mexican Ambassador praised the strength of relations between his country and the UAE, which have been greatly strengthened in recent years at all levels. He said that the UAE is considered Mexico’s main trading partner in the Arab world..

The ceremony included dances and songs from Mexican heritage..